‘We sleep on the couches’: South Auckland family share poverty struggles

Ella Wilks
By
Head of Newsroom Video, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ has alarming levels of poverty as families struggle with the cost of living. Reporter Filoialii talks to one Auckland family about sticking together while facing hardship.

Kasanita Latu goes to sleep each night without a pillow.

“The edge of the couch makes my head hurt,” Kasanita told Kea Kids, as her family revealed their day-to-day challenges living in cramped and difficult conditions.

Kasanita Latu sleeps on the couch. Just one of the day-to-day challenges of living in cramped and difficult conditions. Photo courtesy of Kea Kids News
The Latu family’s eight children are among more than tens of thousands of

