With twelve family members under one roof (they also have two relatives staying with them), beds are in short supply, leaving several children to sleep on couches in the lounge.

The children say they often go without the basic necessities many families take for granted – including food and toiletries. “If we had more money we would buy the important stuff, like shampoo, conditioner and body wash,” Kasanita told Kea Kids reporter Filo.

Their mother, Unaloto, who has previously spoken to RNZ about their situation, said that at times, they have had to make impossible choices between paying bills and putting dinner on the table. “Sometimes if we have, we have. If not, they come [home] and just go in their room.”

“Our car needs to be fixed, but you know, we don’t have enough money to fix” says Folau Latu, the children’s father. A knee injury has kept Folau off work for the last three years, making the family’s income, which is heavily reliant on a benefit, always stretched. Despite the challenges, the family say their faith helps them keep going.

The Latu family of South Auckland are some of the nearly 100,000 Kiwi kids living in poverty. Photo courtesy of Kea Kids News

The children had a message for Social Development Minister Louise Upston, who is responsible for tackling child poverty. Their wish list was simple: “new beds, new blankets, pillows and a bigger house.”

Agencies working on the frontline say stories like the Latus’ are all too common. Child Poverty Action Group spokeswoman Janet McAllister said the latest figures showed tens of thousands of children were missing out on basics such as food, secure housing and clothing. “We hear regularly from families where kids are sleeping on couches or the floor because there just aren’t enough beds,” she said.

Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson agreed, saying demand for food parcels and emergency support was at record levels. “Families are doing their best but the cost of living, high rents and low wages are pushing them into impossible situations,” she said.

According to Stats NZ figures, around 100,000 children are living in persistent poverty – a figure campaigners say represents more than just statistics, but real families struggling to make ends meet.

For the Latu family, the hope is that things will improve for the next generation. “I wish all my best, my ability, for these kids to have a better future,” Folau said.

