We don’t need to create a different health service, we need to invest in the current one

By Dr Samantha Murton & Dr Luke Bradford
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Primary care investment is considered crucial for the New Zealand health system's future. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Dr Samantha Murton &Dr Luke Bradford
The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The health system faces stretched workforces, long wait times and closed books.
  • Investing in primary care offers potential savings of $14 for every $1 spent.
  • Aligning primary care funding with OECD countries could enhance services and reduce hospital admissions.

Our health system is ready for a new chapter. Across the sector we are seeing workforces stretched to capacity, long wait times and closed books.

As health professionals it hurts to see patients not getting the care they need, when they need it. To fix this,

