Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says he is disappointed by the Government's $200,000 cash-splash to help businesses affected by the Parliament protest, and that he asked for more.

Foster says he originally asked for $6 million to bolster central-city businesses which either had to close, or experienced a huge drop in revenue after the protests.

Instead, the Government offered $200,00 with Wellington City Council chipping in $1 million for a $1.2m package that will offer any business which suffered a 50 per cent drop in revenue a one-off $30,000 payment.

"We would have liked it to be larger but we've got what we've got," Foster said on Friday.

"We were looking at $6mil for Thorndon and the wider city, as a significant number of hospitality businesses were saying they only had a couple of weeks until they had to close the doors."

He says the Government has put "a huge amount" of money into making sure businesses survived the first and second lockdowns.

"We would have liked to see more support in the last phase to help get businesses through - hopefully this will help but we don't want to see a lot of businesses go."

Foster says businesses in the CBD were already doing it tough before the Parliament protests began – and after 23 days of illegal occupation of the area, businesses were at their breaking point.

Many had to close due to abuse from protesters, or lack of customers and Foster says he hopes the $1.2 million fund will help them through the last stages of the Omicron response as things starts to reopen.

"These businesses are essential to the vitality of our city. We want them to survive and be here when workers, residents and visitors return in decent numbers once again."

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash says he has "a great deal of sympathy" for the businesses affected.

"This targeted fund will be a welcome relief for those businesses most impacted by the occupation, who are already doing it tough in these challenging times."

The relief fund follows on from a $2.3 million Pandemic Response Package which was released by the Council in February. It included $1 weeknight and weekend parking which launched this week, as well as free outdoor "parklet" dining licenses, $1 alcohol and food annual license fees and rent relief for businesses in council-owned buildings.