Auckland CityLink driver Gurdeep Sahni is calling on the Government to take steps to end bus driver assaults. Photo / Richard Robinson

An Auckland bus driver punched and abused by a passenger on job last week says such assaults are a weekly occurrence.

Last Tuesday, NZ Bus driver Gurdeep Sahni suffered a swollen jaw and aching teeth after he was punched and abused by a passenger.

The injured 53-year-old is so fed-up with being treated like a punching bag, he is calling on the Government to take quick action to keep bus drivers safe.

"About 10.40am, I was on the Civic bus stop - I drive CityLink - and passengers were getting on and off," Sahni said.

"One man entered without tagging on. I didn't quite notice him because I was busy with other passengers."

The man then started yelling abuse at Sahni, using swear words and racist remarks which made him upset, Sahni said.

"So I walked to him and told him to stop. He did not and became more aggressive, so I told him to get off the bus.

"He replied back, 'You're just a bloody driver - if you don't drive, I'll hit you'.

"He was threatening to harm me."

The 53-year old driver, out of concern for his safety, went up to his seat and pressed the emergency button, letting the company control know there was an abusive passenger.

"I told the control to call the police."

As Sahni was speaking to control, the man had already come beside him.

"It came out of nowhere, the punch. He hit me so hard on my jaw, it was felt all over the left side of my face.

"I am unable to speak properly; that's why, I'm still in pain. It was a coward punch."

Sahni said a good Samaritan who saw what happened from outside the bus came to his aide, and two student passengers stayed with him till police arrived.

"I was just doing my job. Drivers shouldn't have to take abuse like that."

A police spokesperson said they have been investigating an assault that took place on a bus on Queen Street on September 27.

"A bus driver was assaulted in the incident before the male offender fled the area on foot.

"Police attended at the time the incident was reported and conducted area enquiries to locate the man.

"At this stage he has not been located, however, our enquiries remain ongoing, including examining CCTV footage."

After the assault, Sahni went to hospital and needed two days rest to recover from what had happened.

"We are not punching bags. Three months ago, another driver was assaulted - he could have died, it was so bad."

Sahni is also the Health and Safety rep at NZ Bus, and has been advocating for driver safety for many years.

"Every month there is an assault. I am sure there are many more which remain unreported.

"There is a shortage of bus drivers because we are considered punching bags, like our lives have no value.

"Auckland Transport and all PCBUs need to take stern action to protect us from harm."

Sahni said there was a programme where transport officers and security guards could be placed in the bus - however, there were not enough to cover all Auckland services.

"We need security screens like the ones in Australia. It has overall safety."

Sahni has witnessed other forms of abuse in his job.

"Being spat [at] in [the] face; treated like we don't matter.

"All the while we bus drivers ask ourselves, 'What did we do wrong?' We don't deserve abuse."

Sahni, with the support of First Union, would be filing for a petition with government asking for safer work conditions for bus drivers.

First Union's assistant general secretary Louisa Jones confirmed today the union had launched a petition to call for better protections for bus drivers following the incident with Sahni.

"A recent Official Information request showed that bus drivers in Auckland are attacked at a rate of one a week.

"Today, we launched a petition calling for better protections for bus drivers in Aotearoa."

In the Action Station petition, bus drivers are calling for three things, Jones said.

"Install secure cabins for bus drivers for their protection (including retrofitting existing buses).

"Significantly increase the presence of transport officers on buses to keep both drivers and bus users safe, including to be available to assist in de-escalating any issues that may arise.

"Set up a Workplace Health and Safety Committee in all bus depots and make sure that representatives are properly trained."

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said safety was their top priority on the network.

"We want drivers to know that we are doing everything we can to support them in their roles and that they are safe.

"They do a fantastic job and don't deserve the additional pressure of a minority of people being abusive towards them while they work so hard to keep Aucklanders moving."

AT's safety team initiated a learning review on July 21 with NZ Bus (management and drivers), First Union, Tramways Union, and AT to produce and agree on joint measures to improve outcomes for bus drivers which resulted in several actions, the spokesperson said.

These included having transport officers deployed into CityLink and InnerLink routes, security guard deployment to support night services on the city and inner links, a review of de-escalation training, including communicating with face coverings, and many others.

"Positive feedback has been received from drivers about the measures initiated. AT continues to implement de-escalation training to equip drivers with the skills necessary to avoid an altercation wherever possible."

The spokesperson said to address the situation in the interim, Auckland Transport assisted with the deployment of transport officers and dedicated security guards as a deterrent to anti-social and criminal behaviour from those aboard their services.

"We have received positive feedback from drivers that these deployments are effective.

"Our operators continue to utilise onboard CCTV to assist police with identifying and apprehending offenders.

"Throughout the second half of August, we saw a reduction in alcohol/drug issues, disorderly behaviour, and fare evasion on buses.

"Driver sentiment remains strong – they are appreciating the additional support from transport officers and security staff."

Anyone with information that can assist us in identifying the offender are asked to contact police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.