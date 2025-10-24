‘We are devastated’: Family of 11-year-old boy missing in British Columbia appeal for information

“He is outgoing, makes friends easily, and is brave enough to give anything and everything a try.”

Kai relocated with his mother and stepfather to Vancouver in 2023.

“We have lost contact with Kai. His extended family from both Montenegro and New Zealand love him deeply, and miss him terribly.

“As a family we are devastated by the situation, and continue to be gravely concerned for Kai’s wellbeing.

“We implore anybody who may have seen Kai or know of his current whereabouts to please call the Burnaby RCMP at +1 (604) 646-9999.”

Police in Canada have launched billboard appeals as the search for missing Kiwi child Kai Pavlovic continues. Photo / Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Last week, Burnaby RCMP released a statement saying billboards were being launched across the province.

Media Relations Officer Corporal Laura Hirst said police wanted everyone to be on the lookout for Kai.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly to locate him, and we are asking for the public’s help as part of that ongoing effort.”

Burnaby RCMP were first contacted about Kai on September 26 when a wellbeing check was requested for him. Investigators have spoken with Kai’s family and have reason to believe he is with a caregiver, who police are actively working to identify.

“We are making a direct appeal to that caregiver or anyone who knows them,” Hirst said.

“If you have Kai in your care, you need to come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP. We need to confirm Kai’s safety and wellbeing.”

Kai Pavlovic. Photo / Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Investigators were also hoping to speak to community members who may have had interactions with Kai as part of his daily routine.

They wanted to speak to any adults or parents whose children have been participating in playdates, sports, and/or extra-curricular activities with Kai. They also wanted to speak to any operators or instructors from sports or activities which Kai has been involved in.

“Our officers have been working non-stop to locate Kai and are employing a number of techniques to gather information and help move the investigation forward,” Hirst said.

“The best way for the public to help us is to keep an eye out for Kai and contact us immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts.”