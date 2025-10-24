‘We are devastated’: Family of 11-year-old boy missing in British Columbia appeal for information

The family of an 11-year-old boy with family in New Zealand and Canada are urging anyone with information to come forward, nearly a month after concerns were raised about his whereabouts with police in British Columbia.
RNZ earlier reported KaiPavlovic’s New Zealand-based family had “grave concerns for his safety”.
Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a request for a wellbeing check for Kai on September 26. They earlier said it was believed he was with a caretaker who they are actively working to identify.
In a statement to RNZ on Friday, Kai’s aunt Helen Kok said Kai, who is a New Zealand citizen is an “exceptionally kind, caring, intelligent, and funny young boy”.
“As a family we are devastated by the situation, and continue to be gravely concerned for Kai’s wellbeing.
“We implore anybody who may have seen Kai or know of his current whereabouts to please call the Burnaby RCMP at +1 (604) 646-9999.”
Last week, Burnaby RCMP released a statement saying billboards were being launched across the province.
Media Relations Officer Corporal Laura Hirst said police wanted everyone to be on the lookout for Kai.
“Our investigators are working tirelessly to locate him, and we are asking for the public’s help as part of that ongoing effort.”
Burnaby RCMP were first contacted about Kai on September 26 when a wellbeing check was requested for him. Investigators have spoken with Kai’s family and have reason to believe he is with a caregiver, who police are actively working to identify.
“We are making a direct appeal to that caregiver or anyone who knows them,” Hirst said.
“If you have Kai in your care, you need to come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP. We need to confirm Kai’s safety and wellbeing.”
Investigators were also hoping to speak to community members who may have had interactions with Kai as part of his daily routine.
They wanted to speak to any adults or parents whose children have been participating in playdates, sports, and/or extra-curricular activities with Kai. They also wanted to speak to any operators or instructors from sports or activities which Kai has been involved in.