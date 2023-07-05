‘We are always being watched’: Nicola Willis on Tory Whanau saga

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau denies she was drunk at a Wellington restaurant on Friday night, and says leaving without paying was an honest mistake. Video / Mark Mitchell

Politicians must remember they are “always being watched” after Wellington mayor Tory Whanau was filmed being “tipsy” on Friday night, another politician has warned.

Whanau made headlines this week after accidentally skipping the bill at popular Wellington restaurant Old Quarter and appearing drunk as she enjoyed dinner with a friend.

She admitted to being “tipsy”, but strenuously denied claims she said to a waiter “do you know who I am?”

Whanau told Newstalk ZB’s Nick Mills she was “tipsy” and “merry” after a hearty dinner and drinks with a friend, but was in no way drunk. She said she had not been wearing makeup, which may have contributed to why people thought she was drunk.

Sharon Campbell was dining outside with a friend at The Old Quarter on Friday night, sitting near the mayor and some of her friends. Campbell told NZME that Whanau was visibly intoxicated but “whatever, it’s Friday night”.

Staff at the restaurant also told NZME they considered not serving Whanau when she showed up tipsy, but decided to serve her as she was staying for a meal.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau speaks to Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings after accusations she was drunk and behaving badly at a Wellington restaurant on Friday night. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They claimed she then became more intoxicated, asking the waiter if he knew who she was, and requesting he do the thing – seemingly hinting at favours. The staff said they eventually cut her off and she left without settling the bill.

Whanau said she left without paying due to a “miscommunication” with her friend - both believing the other had paid. The bill was paid the next morning. She denied behaving drunkenly and asking for favours.

Today, deputy National leader Nicola Willis said politicians were “always under the spotlight” and had to get used to the fact they were “constantly being judged, sometimes fairly, sometimes unfairly.

“I’m sure that that’s what Tory will be experiencing this week,” she told Newstalk ZB’s Nick Mills.

“She will be being judged and people will be making up their own minds on what they think about the incident.”

Willis said politicians should be able to go out and enjoy themselves, noting she had taken her children out for dinner at the weekend.

“That’s the way it should be because we are members of the community, but you are always being watched, and so you have to uphold high standards because the reality is that anything you do could end up on the front page of the paper.

“That’s part of having public office. We are in really privileged positions with responsibilities and people are scrutinising us.”

The Old Quarter has been facing backlash since speaking publicly about Whanau’s alleged behaviour that evening.

The restaurant is facing criticism on social media with people leaving negative reviews and saying they will boycott the eatery.

“Your media on the mayor is disgraceful! I won’t be coming back regardless of the food,” one person wrote.

“I won’t be in there in the foreseeable future. I have worked in the hospitality trade in my younger-running bars until l started my own business and discretion is so important,” another person wrote on Facebook.

General manager Shay Lomas told the Herald he and other staff stood by their account of the evening - but at the end of the day, there was no harm done.

He said the positive feedback had outweighed the negative, and even the bad reviews didn’t worry him.

“Every negative email is like, ‘Oh I’m not going to dine here’, or ‘I was going to bring in my 60-person engagement party here but we we’re not going to do that anymore because of your comments’... and it’s like well, we’re still busy - so who cares? There’s been no meaningful impact.”

