Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wayne Howett: Government’s $18m funding boost for healthcare travel no silver bullet to long-running problems

By Wayne Howett
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Government have announced an $18 million boost to cover the costs of New Zealanders needing to travel for specialist health treatment. Photo / Michael Craig

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Government have announced an $18 million boost to cover the costs of New Zealanders needing to travel for specialist health treatment. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

The Government last week announced an $18 million boost to cover the costs of New Zealanders needing to travel for specialist health treatment.

This increase in the National Travel Assistance (NTA) scheme is a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand