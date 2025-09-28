“For the last few months a barge has been operating in the harbour to look at the ground and seabed conditions, to help inform decisions ... this is hardly a secret. I’ve talked about it with the mayor, and I understand he has met with NZTA about it as well.”

Mayor Wayne Brown and Minister Chris Bishop together at a housing event last week. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Brown said he gets on well with Bishop, but “he’s surrounded by poor advisors in Wellington, to be quite honest.”

The mayor was also dismissive of the Government’s options for a new crossing, promoted by Bishop, which focus on tunnels or a bridge close to the existing bridge.

Brown’s own preferred plan is for a bridge from Meola Reef in Pt Chevalier to Kauri Point near Birkenhead.

In a wide-ranging pre-election interview with the Herald, Brown also suggested that Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson was going to resign this year, and that when former police commissioner Mike Bush was conducting his inquiry into Auckland Council’s handling of the storms of early 2023, the two men did not even meet.

Simpson would not confirm or deny Brown’s claim that she was intending to resign.

In the interview, he denied that she had been considering a run for mayor in the current election. “You haven’t got the story quite right,” he said. He believed she was going to retire at the end of the current term of council, but had been talked into staying on by his own staff.

“I promised not to say much about that and I gave her a period of time to make her mind up. But she’s a good lady and complements me quite well.”

In response, Simpson told the Herald, “I took a long time making up my mind. I discussed at length with family, with mentors and with colleagues at council and in the end felt that the decision I made is one I’m really happy with.”

Simpson is Brown’s running mate on his Fix Auckland ticket.

Wayne Brown and Desley Simpson during a council meeting last week. Photro / Corey Fleming

Brown also said that during the inquiry into the 2023 storms, he had talked on the phone with Mike Bush, but they had not met.

He said he had learned “lots” from that event, including how unprepared he, the council and the emergency response setup all were.

Brown was widely criticised at the time for the aloofness of his response. The Herald asked him if he would do it differently next time.

“Yeah, I would,” he said. “But I would expect to be informed a bit earlier.”

Brown also revealed that one reason he doesn’t attend many meet-the-candidate events is that he finds them “unpleasant”.

“Sitting in a room with 10 or 12 people who’ve never even been a chairman of a committee, let alone run something bigger than a dairy, telling you that you’re useless and done nothing and you’re corrupt. I was just thinking it was really unpleasant ... I’d heard such a lot of drivel. And they talk about accountability.”

He walked out of a meeting in Whangaparaoa recently, while it was discussing accountability. He said he was going for a beer.

Wayne Brown with Fix Auckland candidate Victoria Short at the meeting in Whangaparaoa where he walked out. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Asked if he thought the council should be doing more to address climate change, Brown returned to the topics of transport and housing.

“I’m a great believer in freight moving off trucks and onto trains. There is no downside to that. The port weren’t doing much of that, but now they’re doing trains and trains every day.”

And, he added, “Keeping people living right next door to where they’re working is probably the best way, because we’re eliminating a whole lot of trips that don’t need to be made.”

Was he saying public transport with housing density nearby is a climate-change policy? “Absolutely. I totally believe in that.”

Did this mean he now had a bigger vision? Was he still grumpy, but not as grumpy? And what did he love about Auckland?

“There are many little things that I love. I’m intensely proud of little Brownie’s Pool,” he said, referring to the new open-air seawater pool near the Viaduct Events Centre.

“I’m going to build a lot more of those.”

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.