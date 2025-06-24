Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wayne Brown should stop redesigning bus routes, and here’s why – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Wayne Brown objects to the bus routes near the CRL's Maungawhau (Mt Eden) railway station. Photo / Alex Burton

Wayne Brown objects to the bus routes near the CRL's Maungawhau (Mt Eden) railway station. Photo / Alex Burton

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THE FACTS

He’s a construction engineer, our mayor. He’s built roads. He knows a lot more than most of us about infrastructure. And last week the Herald reported he had come up with a way to “fix” what he believed was a ridiculous plan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand