Waterview armed burglary: Three masked men break into home, flee to Ōrākei

Three men are going before court after allegedly breaking into a home in Waterview and threatening a person inside with a gun before fleeing across the city.

Police received a report the masked men had broken into the property about 9.45am on Sunday. They allegedly stole multiple items.

The trio then allegedly stole their victim’s car, which police tracked to Remuera.

Then they pulled up next to another car with two women inside and started off-loading their stolen goods.

Inspector Wayne Kitcher said it was at this point police intervened and arrested the men.

Police found a gun inside the car as well as an axe and a “large quantity” of cannabis, Kitcher said.

“Police take this offending very seriously, and I hope our quick response reassures the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending,” he said.

“We know this sort of offending can be incredibly invasive for our community.”

The men were to appear in the Auckland District Court today. Two are 26 and the other is 21.



