Water tank truck rolls on Christchurch Northern Motorway

The truck that rolled on the Northern Motorway in Christchurch. Photo / Geoff Sloan

A truck rolled onto its side, blocking a Christchurch motorway on ramp this morning.

The incident, involving a water tank truck, occurred on the Chaneys on ramp between Main North Rd and the Northern Motorway (SH1) about 10.30am on Tuesday.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

No one was injured and the St John ambulance was stood down.

One fire crew attended the incident and police were at the scene.

The on ramp is currently blocked off while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area until the route has been cleared.