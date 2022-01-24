Emergency services rescued three people from a water tank in Kumeu last night. Photo / File

Five people have been hospitalised after they had to be rescued from a large concrete water tank last night.

Police received reports that three people were "affected by carbon monoxide fumes" in Kumeu at 8.30pm.

"It appears one person was cleaning the tank and the others may have gone to their assistance," a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency told the Herald they rescued three people from inside a 5000-gallon household concrete water tank.

A St John spokesperson said five ambulances were at the scene and treated five patients including two who were critical and three who were in a moderate condition.

The patients were taken by ambulance to Auckland and North Shore hospitals.