Water out across Wellington central city

The works on Customhouse Quay. Photo / Nick James

A burst pipe has shut off water across a large chunk of Wellington’s CBD.

Wellington Water posted on social media this morning that water was off between Waring Taylor St, Customhouse Quay, Grey St, and Featherston St.

WATER OUT - WELLINGTON CBD

CUSTOMHOUSE QUAY WATER OUTAGE

Update One

7.56am, 14 September

Kia ora Wellington,

Water is currently out in the area highlighted below, and a repair urgently underway on Customhouse Quay, Wellington. Please see our Facebook channel for full details. pic.twitter.com/NjWTiOaKS1 — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) September 13, 2023

Repairs were under way but it was likely not going to be fixed until later today. Water tankers are being sent to the central city, and people are encouraged to bring containers of their own to fill.

The tankers are located on Waring Taylor St, Hunter St and Lady Elizabeth Lane.

As the repairs are being made, two lanes of Customhouse Quay are closed to northbound traffic.

Wellington Water advises motorists to stay out of the area.















