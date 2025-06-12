Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Water infrastructure issues reveal local ratepayer burden - Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton

By Weston Kirton
Mayor of Ruapehu·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Weston Kirton
Is the Mayor of Ruapehu District

THE FACTS

  • Government water reforms aim to improve infrastructure but may lead to significant price increases for users.
  • The Local Water Done Well programme doesn’t address affordability, risking backlash from ratepayers.
  • Smaller communities, like Ruapehu, struggle with costs due to tourism impact and limited local funding.

Call me an optimist, but when done well, government reforms can deliver real benefits and positives for generations to come. Water reform is no exception.

It’s hard to find a political party or a local council who doesn’t think we need to do better when it comes to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand