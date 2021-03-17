Water fluoridation: Govt proposes law change giving fluoridation decisions to director-general of Health

The Government is proposing the director-general of Health takes over water fluoridation decisions instead of individual councils. Photo / File

The Government is proposing a law change giving director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield oversight for all decisions on fluoridating water supplies.

Currently, decisions on fluoridating water supplies sit with individual local councils.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall today announced the proposed change to the Fluoridation Bill saying it would simplify the decision-making and would allow New Zealand to take a "nationally consistent approach that's based on evidence".

"The Government is proposing an amendment to see that decision-making sits with the director-general of Health," Verrall said.

It comes after about 6500 children under the age of 9 were admitted to hospital for tooth decay and associated infections in 2019.

Verrall said the Fluoridation Bill recognised water fluoridation as a health-related issue.

"Right now only around 2.3 million New Zealanders have access to fluoridated drinking water.

"Community water fluoridation is a proven public health measure that will make a big difference to children's wellbeing."

The associate health minister said the current level of fluoride found naturally in New Zealand water supplies was not enough to prevent tooth decay.

"'Topping up' fluoride levels allows the well-established health benefits to reach all New Zealanders, especially our children, Māori and Pacific populations and people in our poorer communities."

The Bill was introduced into the House in 2016.

"Given that fluoridating our drinking water is widely recognised as the single-most important initiative to improve oral health, I expect this Bill to pass this year," Verrall said.

"Local Councils are responsible for the capital and operational costs of fluoridation. There will be funding available to support local councils with fluoridation related infrastructure work," Verrall said.

In 2016, the Government commissioned an independent report Review of the Benefits and Costs of Community Water Fluoridation in New Zealand.

The findings from people living in areas with fluoridated drinking-water:

­• 40 per cent lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay among children and adolescents

­ • 48 per cent reduction in hospital admissions for the treatment of tooth decay among children aged 0-4 years

­• 21 per cent reduction in tooth decay among adults aged 18–44 years

­• 30 per cent reduction in tooth decay among adults aged 45 years and over.