Government discussions under way

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says National is working to build relationships with both Act and New Zealand First.

Saturday’s election delivered the party a slim majority with Act, but Winston Peters’ party may be needed once more than half a million special votes are counted, which will not be until November 3.

At the moment National is negotiating separately with each party, and Luxon says he will not have much more to say while discussions are under way.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon arrives in Wellington on Monday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Power being restored

Thousands in North Canterbury will be hoping their power is restored following extreme winds over the weekend.

Winds reaching 200km/h brought down trees and power lines in North Canterbury on Saturday.

MainPower has confirmed that there are still 1500 houses without power, and it could take several days to restore.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon understands the stresses many residents are facing, and says the council is doing everything it can to provide support.

Massey jobs on the line

More jobs are on the chopping block at Massey University.

The university is proposing changes in humanities and social sciences, although it won’t close any qualifications.

It follows an earlier proposal to cut more than 100 College of Science jobs, to stem a more than $50 million forecast loss.

Organiser Ben Schmidt says 40 fulltime equivalent jobs are on the line.

Students in Albany, Auckland, protest over cuts at Massey University. Photo / Niklas Polzer

Sewage still flowing

Up to 13 million litres of sewage is still overflowing into Auckland’s waterways, and Watercare doesn’t know how long it will continue.

A 13-metre-deep hole opened in Parnell last month, causing a sewer blockage.

Watercare has six pumps it will use to push sewage toward a bypass which is scheduled to start today.

But Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne says there are no quick fixes.