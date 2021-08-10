Watch: Winds up to 150km/h blow waterfall back up Mahia cliff

A local photographer captured brutal winds at Mahia in northern Hawke's Bay blowing a waterfall back upwards. Video / Kirsty Thomas

A photographer has captured a waterfall in Hawke's Bay being blown back up onto the land by gusts from a winter blast that reached up to 150km/h.

Kirsty Thomas was doing a lambing beat on a neighbouring farm in furious conditions on Mahia's East Coast Rd at 9am on Monday when she spotted the unusual sight.

She said she had never seen the phenomenon before, and so decided to video it.

The waterfall as the wind picked up in Mahia. Photo / Kirsty Thomas

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said its two different weather stations in Mahia recorded gusts of more than 100km/h on Monday.

"We have a station that's at an elevation of 400 metres, so it's obviously exposed. That station recorded gusts of 150km/h at 5am on Monday," he said.

"It was certainly up there with the strongest gusts we have recorded [at that station], if not the strongest."

MetService's second Mahia station, at an elevation of 130 metres, recorded 115km/h gusts.

McInnes said on the same day gusts of up to 83km/h were recorded at the Napier Airport, and the station at Cape Kidnappers which sits at an elevation of 113 metres recorded 130 km.

But, the rest of the week, until Monday is expected to be relatively "less breezy", he said.

"The temperatures are not looking too bad until Monday. They are expected to be slightly warmer than average, for example the average for Napier for August is 14.9C, but it's going to be warmer this week," he said.

"It may be a bit breezy but nothing like Monday."

A few showers and cloudy periods are expected on early Friday and Saturday, with temperatures hovering around the mid to late-teen mark, he said.

Day-time temperatures will range from 17 degree Celsius to 18C in Hastings, including Monday, and overnight lows are expected to range from 3C to 7C.

Similar day-time temperatures are expected in Napier with highs hovering along the 16C to 18C mark, and overnight lows ranging from 6C to 9C.

"Shower are expected to be passing through on Friday, and a southerly change is expected on Saturday, which means it might be cloudy, but it will be very fleeting."