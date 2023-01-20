Watch: Why are there so many snakes in NZ?

Expert Richard Gibson explains why so many snakes have been slithering onto our shores. Video / NZ Herald

A snake expert says it’s not uncommon to see native snakes on our shores.

It comes after two snakes were found in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna within the past month.

In Decemeber, armed with only a dog poo bag and a stick, local resident Afrika McNall trapped a highly venomous sea snake she stumbled upon at the beach before reporting it to the Department of Conservation.

Just last weekend, another local, Dominic Guzzow, was planning to take a dip in his spa when he discovered the remains of a snake.

Meanwhile, back in November, a sea snake was spotted in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

It sparked concerns over just how many snakes were ending up on our shores, but Auckland Zoo’s head of animal care and conservation Richard Gibson told Focus it’s not uncommon.

“There are native snakes that visit New Zealand but not necessarily by their own choice. They get caught in the currents and they turn up here and sea snakes turn up here by accident,” he said.

“We are a Pacific island or group of islands, so it’s not really surprising and that’s why they’re actually fully protected and considered a native species in exactly the same way as all the other animals and plants of Aotearoa.”

Richard Gibson, head of animal care and conservation at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Jed Bradley

The live sea snake from Takapuna beach is currently being housed at Auckland Zoo - a rare occurrence, with the zoo never having been able to bring snakes in due to them being specifically designated as “prohibited” under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the dried-out remains of the small tropical snake found is ongoing.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it still doesn’t know how it got there.

An investigation has been launched after remains of a snake were found on a North Shore property. Photo / Dominic Guzzo

In a statement to Focus, MIP said it generally detects “one or two snakes post border per year and a further 4 to 8 at the border”.

It added that “the majority of snakes that have been intercepted are normally not venomous”.

But with multiple spottings in recent months, some Kiwis have raised concern - something Gibson says it not necessary.

“Most snakes are not dangerous anyway and the chances of snakes arriving in New Zealand and establishing themselves on the mainland [are slim]. Obviously, no one wants that to happen because they don’t belong here, so there’s no reason to be concerned.

“We have incredibly good biosecurity practices and protocols and rules and regulations.

“You don’t need to be afraid of snakes anyway. Healthy respect for wildlife is what people need, not fear. And most snakes are just to have a quiet life. And if you leave them alone, they leave you alone.”