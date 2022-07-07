Watch: Wellington's new convention centre Tākina takes shape

Reporters were given a tour of the Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre which is to open next year. Video / Mark Mitchell

Tākina, Wellington's new Convention and Exhibition Centre, is taking shape.

It's the city council's largest infrastructure investment under construction since the stadium was built two decades ago.

The Herald was invited to a behind-the-scenes look at the $179 million project that's set to create a new precinct in the capital.

The ground floor will be available to the public whenever the building is open, providing an internal walkway linking Wakefield and Cable Sts.

An exhibition space is located in this part of the building as well as a cafe, which will spill out into a courtyard that's become known as a sun trap.

Overall there is 18,000sq m of space over three main levels, plus mezzanine floors.

The upper levels are dedicated to convention and business events. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tākina commercial development general manager David Perks said the building could accommodate a conference of up to 1600 people, but could also cater for two smaller conferences running at the same time.

The project will protect Wellington from losing out on the business events market as similar developments come online in Christchurch and Auckland.

Perks said Tākina's key point of difference was that it's located in the capital city.

The rest of the world saw New Zealand as a bucket list destination with innovative thinkers, he said.

"A significant part of that thinking is housed in Wellington because of it being the home of Government, but also the home of crown research institutes like Callaghan Innovation and Niwa.

"So that gives us our special place."

Tākina commercial development general manager David Perks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The region's culinary scene will also be on full display, with work under way to form partnerships with local suppliers for events.

There are currently more than 70 conferences on the books, 44 of which will take place n the building's first year of operation.

Wellington NZ business events manager Irette Ferreira said so far they have only taken bookings for multi-day events with more than 300 delegates.

"There's almost no availability for the months at the end of next year already."

Festival for the Future was secured last year as Tākina's first major event.

Tākina is poised to boost the city's economy by an estimated $70.4m between 2023-26.

The ground floor will be open to the public whenever the building is open, providing an internal walkway linking Wakefield and Cable Sts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The build is one of the only Wellington City Council construction projects that's actually on budget and on time.

The building is base isolated, has 2,250 tonnes of steel in it, and 10,000 cubic meters of concrete.

About 250 people work on site daily, who have often split into teams to minimise any Covid-19 disruption.

Tākina is scheduled to open in June 2023.