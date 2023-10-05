Watch: Water supply crackdown, stabbing victims recovering, Ruapehu name change

A crackdown on the country's water supplies is put in place, victims from yesterday's dairy attack remain in hospital and Ruapehu National Park is one step closer to getting a name change. Video / NZ Herald

CRYPTOSPORIDIUM CRACKDOWN

A crackdown is underway to ensure the country’s drinking water supplies are up to standard.

Water regulator Taumata Arowai has found 27 councils, affecting more than 310,000 people, are lacking sufficient protozoa barriers.

Regulations for many suppliers took effect last November, but since Queenstown’s outbreak of cryptosporidium infections, this has been zeroed in on.

The head of regulatory at Taumata Arowai, Steve Taylor, says they’re considering what action will be taken if suppliers don’t meet requirements by June.

Queenstown is battling a cryptosporidium outbreak. Photo / RNZ

STABBING VICTIMS IN HOSPITAL

Two victims of an attack at a dairy in Auckland’s New Windsor in broad daylight are recovering in hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and resisting police in yesterday’s stabbing.

Witnesses as young as 10 saw the incident unfold.

Whau Ward councillor Kerrin Leoni says she’s happy to meet with locals to discuss what funding is available for security in the area.

Police assist a woman after a stabbing at a New Windsor dairy in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

RUAPEHU NAME CHANGE

Iwi are celebrating further support for changing the name of Ruapehu’s National Park Village.

A submission from Uenuku iwi to change the name back to Waimarino has been accepted by the New Zealand Geographic Board.

Submissions open next month, and people can have their say for the next three months before deliberation.

Uenuku Iwi chair Aiden Gilbert says it’s very significant.

PAY EQUITY HALTED

Pay equity for care and support workers has been halted.

Te Whatu Ora has called for a review as the claim process nears the end, much to the disappointment of unions and employers.

Aged Care Association chief executive Katherine Rich says she believes the health agency halted the process, as the cost was more than anticipated.

TAX CUTS NOT AS PROMISED?

A marketing expert says it’s likely many voters will be surprised by what they get from National’s promised tax cuts.

Labour has revealed just three-thousand households will receive the full $250 a fortnight relief touted by National as going to the “average family”.

National leader Chris Luxon denies it’s disingenuous, because his party has always said it was “up to” $250.

But Massey University Professor Bodo Lang says Kiwis are more likely to have taken the party’s word for it, rather than taking time to look at the policy in great detail.