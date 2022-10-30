Watch: Videos show multiple teenage attacks on Christchurch children

Christchurch school students beaten up by teenagers in series of attacks. Video / Supplied

Multiple videos have surfaced online showing Christchurch children being attacked by teenagers, with at least two of them involving kids in school uniform.

One video showed two girls beating up a third girl, who was then told “give me your money, give me everything”. Another showed an older teenage boy kicking a younger teen in the face in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

A third video shows another older teenage boy kicking and chasing a younger teen boy in school uniform down the street.

A third video shows another older teenage boy kicking and chasing a younger teen boy in school uniform down the street. Photo / Supplied

The footage reflects the city’s surge in youth crime over recent months - with instances of school gang attacks at shopping malls and innocent children assaulted at bus stops.

The latter incident occurred only last weekend, when a Christchurch mother saw her 12-year-old daughter and best friend involved in a “random attack” which saw both receive minor injuries, while waiting at a bus stop in Templeton.

In early September, footage emerged of a group of teenagers beating up a 14-year-old boy outside the mall entrance to Pak’nSave. One of the youths ended up apologising to the victim, it was revealed the group consisted of children aged as young as 11.

Four weeks ago, a Spreydon woman said she’d been struggling with a group of youths jumping over her fence and attempting to break into her house. The woman said the group is well known to police, with the youngest being about 11.

“Youth crime is definitely getting worse and has been particularly bad over recent years,” the woman said.