Watch: Video of orchard crate crash in Hastings emerges

CCTV footage of car crashing into orchard crates in Hastings.

CCTV footage has emerged of the exact moment an airborne car flies into a pile of stacked orchard crates in Hastings.

The airborne car crashes into the picking bins.

The car ended up lodged between five and 10 metres off the ground in the picking bins at the end of Kenilworth Rd, Mayfair about 12.30 am on Sunday.

A man in his 20's was seriously injured in the single-car crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

The driver had fled police down Kenilworth Rd before hitting gravel and the rail line, and, flying into Cedenco Foods New Zealand owned crates.

Car that crashed into orchard crates in Hastings being removed by a crane, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police said they were not in pursuit at the time of the crash - a police investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured, and had to be freed from the car by firefighters. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The white car was freed by a crane from its lodged state on Wednesday.