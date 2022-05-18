CCTV footage of a smash and grab in Waipukurau, Hawke's Bay. Video / Supplied

Waipukurau police are investigating a burglary after the front door of Pure Sports and Leisure was smashed overnight and clothing stolen - the second heist in the small town in two nights.

Pure Sports and Leisure owner Judy Hartstone said it "wasn't the best call to get at 1am" after a thief set off alarms which alerted a security company.

On security footage the single offender - whose head is covered - runs into the shop, grabs items off a clothing rack and sprints off, angling across Ruataniwha St towards Ruahine Motors.

Hartstone said items taken were Canterbury, Under Armour and Puma hooded sweatshirts and Stoney Creek t-shirts, all with security tags attached.

Police located some of the stolen items on the ground behind the Yellow Container cafe, and have carried out forensic testing at the sports shop - which was open for business as usual after repairs to the front door.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on freephone 105, or visit Waipukurau Police Station on Northumberland St.

It was the second night in a row that thieves had struck in Waipukurau, with the town's Mobil service station allegedly robbed by three masked and hooded offenders just after 10pm on Tuesday.

One teenager has been arrested for the Mobil robbery and investigations are ongoing.

The Mobil assailants ran off after an employee acitvated a fog cannon, filling the service station with thick smoke-like fog.