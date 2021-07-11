Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Watch: Tears and joy in Wellington after Euro 2020 football final

Quick Read
English fans reacting while watching the Euro 2020 football final at The Bond pub in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

English fans reacting while watching the Euro 2020 football final at The Bond pub in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jack Crossland
By:

Wellington reporter, NewstalkZB

Hundreds packed into The Bond pub in Wellington's CBD this morning for the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England.

Italy won on penalties - after the game was drawn 1-all at the end of extra time.

It's a heartbreaking loss for England at London's Wembley Stadium.

Bar manager Tom Higgins said he'd never seen crowds like he did this morning.

"That would likely be the most people that have ever been in the pub."

"I've been in New Zealand for about four years now and worked Rugby World Cup games, and this is bigger and has more atmosphere than those."

English football fans celebrating during the match. Photo / Mark Mitchell
English football fans celebrating during the match. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One English supporter said: "Getting to penalties was an achievement in itself, but to lose is sour."

However, another man said: "It's good and it's good revenge for the Rugby World Cup, we love seeing the English tears."

English football fans at the The Bond pub in Wellington supporters reacting while watching the action during the Euro 2020 final. Photo / Mark Mitchell
English football fans at the The Bond pub in Wellington supporters reacting while watching the action during the Euro 2020 final. Photo / Mark Mitchell