Watch: Tears and joy in Wellington after Euro 2020 football final

English fans reacting while watching the Euro 2020 football final at The Bond pub in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

Hundreds packed into The Bond pub in Wellington's CBD this morning for the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England.

Italy won on penalties - after the game was drawn 1-all at the end of extra time.

It's a heartbreaking loss for England at London's Wembley Stadium.

Bar manager Tom Higgins said he'd never seen crowds like he did this morning.

"That would likely be the most people that have ever been in the pub."

"I've been in New Zealand for about four years now and worked Rugby World Cup games, and this is bigger and has more atmosphere than those."

English football fans celebrating during the match. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One English supporter said: "Getting to penalties was an achievement in itself, but to lose is sour."

However, another man said: "It's good and it's good revenge for the Rugby World Cup, we love seeing the English tears."