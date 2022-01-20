Dashcam footage shows the driver of a silver hatchback speeding across lanes and crashing into the divider on the Auckland motorway. Video / Supplied

A man's dashcam has captured the frightening moment an aggressive driver nudged his car before losing control, sliding across three lanes and crashing into two road barriers.

On Wednesday morning an Auckland resident was travelling to Hamilton along State Highway 1 when he noticed a speeding car in his rearview mirror.

On video, the silver car could be seen speeding up in the middle lane behind a truck.

Despite having no gap to safely move into the right-hand lane, the driver is seen attempting to swerve between the truck and the dashcam owner.

It proved a bad move with the driver bumping into the dashcam owner and losing control, sending her smashing into the wall.

The silver car attempts to squeeze through a non-existent gap, bumping into the dashcam owner's car. Photo / Supplied

The dashcam owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Herald it was a shock.

"I was in the right-hand lane and the vehicle beside me was speeding. I saw her in the rearview mirror.

"Next thing I know she's trying to get past on the left-hand side. She tried to squeeze between the truck and my car and she crashed right into me.

"It was a shock, to be honest."

This is the moment the car crashed into the barrier before sliding across three lanes on State Highway 1 in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The silver car then smashed into the barrier on the right hand side, sending debris flying before continuing back across three lanes of traffic and crashing into the barrier on the left.

Both cars eventually came to a stop.

Despite being hit by the silver car, the dashcam owner claims the woman attempted to blame him for the crash.

"Afterwards she said to me 'why didn't you give way to me?' She was the one speeding and in the left hand lane.

"After looking back at the footage she didn't even put her indicators on."

According to the dashcam owner, no one was hurt in the crash.

This is the frightening moment a car lost control and went slamming into the road barrier on SH1. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson told the Herald the driver in the silver car showed a complete lack of respect and warned the type of driving behaviour shown could cause a fatality.

"The scene taking place in the video is concerning because it shows a lack of respect for other users of the road.

"The risk of a fatal crash is too high when bad decisions are made - especially when passing another vehicle.

"All road users should respect each other and be aware they each have responsibilities to uphold on the road. Police encourage drivers to wait for passing lanes to execute these types of manoeuvres safely."

The crash is an eye-opening reminder for drivers to stay safe as New Zealand's road toll continues to grow.

Seventeen people died on our roads during the official Christmas and New Year holiday period.

The figure is a marked jump from last year's toll, when 11 people died on New Zealand roads during the same time.

The number of people killed on our roads during the Christmas and New Year break is the highest since 2016/17.

In 2021 a total of 319 people were killed on our roads.

A police spokesperson told the Herald there are a lot of factors that have led to a rising death toll on our roads, including speed, distraction and impatience.

"Many of the major causes of crashes involving death and serious injury are caused by excessive speed, impairment by alcohol, drugs and/or fatigue, distractions or failing to wear a seatbelt.

"These are very simple things that drivers need to do to ensure their safety and the safety of others. Mistakes can happen to anyone at anytime so if you are doing the right things, you have an improved chance of survival."

After the frightening ordeal, the dashcam owner has warned drivers accidents can happen even if you are driving safely.

"I'd say having a dashcam is a must and be aware of your surroundings.

"You can be the one driving perfectly but that doesn't stop others crashing into you."

Police echo this message and are pleading with drivers to be responsible on the road.

"It is better to arrive late than not at all – don't put yourself or others on the road at risk by failing to drive to the conditions. Watch your speed and following distances and stop and take a break if you're feeling tired.

"Don't drink or take drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to get where you are going - especially if you are travelling on roads you don't know."