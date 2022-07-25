Eagle helicopter footage shows police arresting a man allegedly attempting to siphon fuel from a construction site. Video / NZ Police

A man has been charged with theft after police in the Eagle helicopter spotted him stealing fuel from a digger.

The Eagle was responding to a different incident, a report of a stolen vehicle in Takanini, when a person was spotted carrying fuel containers to the digger.

Video footage filmed from the Eagle helicopter shows a person appearing to attempt to siphon diesel from the machine into the containers.

"It's clear this guy is no Vin Diesel," police joked on social media.

A police spokesperson said when the Eagle located the suspicious activity, police units were directed to the area. The video shows a person being arrested.

The spokesperson said a 33-year-old was taken into custody and charged with theft.