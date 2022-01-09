Watch: Police investigating after group of people throw dog off bridge in Gisborne

Owners push dog off bridge. Video / u/Formal-Speed-2400

Warning - distressing content

Sickening footage has emerged showing a group of people throwing a dog off a high bridge in Gisborne.

In video posted online, a dog is seen tumbling uncontrollably into the water below after being tossed from a bridge.

The video shows a group of people standing around as one person pushes the dog towards the edge of the bridge.

One of the group members then manhandles the dog and pushes it off as it tumbles into the water.

Sickening footage has emerged showing a group of people throwing a dog off a high bridge in Gisborne. Photo / Reddit

A police spokesperson told the Herald: "Police has received an online report of this matter in the early hours of this morning, and is currently in the initial stages of assessing it."

The person who uploaded the video claims the dog is owned by one of the people seen on the bridge after they arrived with the dog.

"Yes, definitely his dog! He came with the dog and he left with the dog," the person wrote.

Viewers took to social media sharing their disgust at the behaviour of the group of people on the bridge.

"If this is how the dog is treated in public, how more cruelly is it treated at home?" one person wrote.

Another added: "This makes me upset to see. Poor dog deserves a better owner than some a**hole who'll push it off a bridge for laughs."

A third said: "What a piece of s**t."

The SPCA has been contacted for comment.