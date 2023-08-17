Plant-based ‘chicken’ nuggets prove a hit, as more Gen Z are choosing the meat-free lifestyle. Video / Carson Bluck

More young people are choosing the plant-based lifestyle, with new research suggesting 79 per cent of the Gen Z population go meatless at least one day a week.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of young people say they want a more plant-forward diet.

Feel Fresh Nutrition director and nutritionist Abbie O’Rourke says Gen Z are “very clued up when it comes to how and why they eat this certain way”.

“They’re really quite dedicated to incorporating more plant-based meals into their diets,” she says.

“There’s a huge presence on social media, there’s also a lot of celebrity endorsement and things like that. I think there are quite a few documentaries out there that start people thinking and reflecting on what they’re eating.”

Impossible chicken nuggets served at RE Burger in Auckland.

It comes as Impossible Foods launches its widely popular “chicken nuggets” at Re Burger stores across the country this week, with more restaurant partners to follow.

They add to the growing number of plant-based options now on offer as the vegan food market booms.

It’s predicted that by 2030, the plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7 per cent of the global protein market, with a value of more than US$162 billion.

“For those that are just starting out, for those that are curious with plant-based ways of eating, it kind of bridges the gap,” O’Rourke says.

“So they’re able to get plant-based alternative products that imitate things like meatballs and burger patties and mince and things like that, even chicken as well.”

Advice to those keen to give it a go?

“Start gradually,” she says.

“Just replace one meal, then two meals and just see how you like it.”



