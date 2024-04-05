A small crowd of planespotters gathered to watch the F-16 fighter jets take off into Christchurch’s grey skies. Video / Pierre Nixon

Eager plane enthusiasts have flocked to Christchurch airport to get their final glimpse of two legendary F-16 US fighter jets leaving New Zealand shores for a base in Japan.

The two fighter jets were in New Zealand for the Warbirds Over Wānaka International Airshow, which saw US fighter jets, acrobatic teams and vintage aircrafts attract a crowd of around 60,000 people over two days last weekend.

Two F-16 fighter jets were in New Zealand for the Warbirds Over Wānaka International Airshow. Photo / George Heard

The show last took off in 2018; its 2020 and 2022 shows were cancelled because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon were flown to New Zealand from its base in Misawa, Japan, with a KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft keeping them fuelled on the way.

The KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft refuels the F-16 mid-air. Photo / George Heard

“The F-16 is such an iconic Warbird and not just because it can reach Mach 2 [2000+ km/h],” Warbirds Over Wānaka general manager Ed Taylor earlier said.

“The aircraft first flew in 1974 and is still being manufactured today - 50 years later. What a way to celebrate your 50th with a ‘fast and furious’ display at Wānaka.”

A small crowd of planespotters gathered to watch the jet take off into Christchurch’s grey skies.

A small crowd of planespotters gathered to watch the jet take off from Christchurch Airport. Photo / George Heard

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support from the amazing team at Christchurch International, Warbirds Over Wānaka and the awesome people of New Zealand,” the 909th Air Refueling Squadron said.

Footage of one of the F-16s taking off from Christchurch Airport shows the jet performing a “wing tilt” as a goodbye gesture.