Watch: Outgoing Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt shows toll of loss in exit interview

Sir Tim Shadbolt is out of a job after failing to both retain his mayoralty or gain a council seat. Video / Otago Daily Times

Outgoing Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has reflected on his long tenure in office in a brief interview in which the 75-year-old showed signs of the physical and mental toll the loss has taken.

Shadbolt is New Zealand's second longest-serving mayor - holding the top job in Invercargill Council from 1998 to 2022.

He was unsuccessful in holding onto the role for a tenth term, with current deputy mayor Nobby Clark beating out the incumbent and broadcaster Marcus Lush for the mayoralty.

A visibly affected Shadbolt said he was "absolutely stunned" with the results across Invercargill City Council.

"I never expected such a change or non-change to happen actually. All the councillors except one and myself have come through this process."

Shadbolt also commented on his even greater shock that he did not get elected on to the Invercargill City Council, which he also ran for.

"Well that was an even bigger shock for me you know," he said.

"I thought I probably wouldn't get on as mayor but I was relatively positive about getting on as a councillor."

But he nevertheless expressed great fondness for the electorate he's led for a period spanning four decades.

"I feel absolutely thrilled and I've had the most exciting, positive feedback," he said. "So yes I feel grateful to the people and it's going to be interesting seeing how it pans out."

Shadbolt also served as the mayor of Waitemata City from 1983 to 1989.

He was knighted in the 2019 New Year Honours List.

In 2019, Shadbolt revealed that he had been diagnosed with muscle tension dysphonia.

He had consistently disputed any suggestion his health was affecting his ability to do the job.

"I challenged the councillors when this [my health] was raised. Maybe six to 18 months ago.

"They said you're too weak to be the mayor.

"I said I'd challenge any councillor over 70 to a 100m sprint, a 30m swim, and we'll see who comes out the fittest."