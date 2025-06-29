“It was crazy to see them so close and realise how big they are.”

The orca were spotted at North Head in Auckland today. Photo / Richard Hobbs

The couple recently returned from a whale and dolphin safari trip in the Bay of Islands, but didn’t see much sealife at all there.

“Being able to walk along the beach and see an orca literally two metres away was pretty special.

“The beach got pretty crowded and excited when everyone clocked what was happening.

“It was pretty incredible.”

Project Jonah confirmed it knew of the orca sighting in Takapuna this morning.

The organisation is made up of volunteers who aim to protect and help marine mammals through their rescue, action, and protection programmes.

It isn’t rare for orca to be seen close to shore, with Project Jonah saying they have swum into the harbour “numerous times before”.

The orca are just looking for a “tasty treat”.

“New Zealand orcas are the only ones in the world that feed on rays, and rays are shallow coastal animals.

“Every couple of months, the orca come in quite shallow into the bays and look for rays.”

The organisation gets an average of one orca stranding yearly due to them coming too close to shore, but they are “comfortable in shallow waters”.

Project Jonah said having these “huge animals come into our city is awesome”, but there are rules around interacting with marine mammals.

People are encouraged to check the Department of Conservation (DoC) website regarding each species.

To report a mammal stranding, people can get in touch with the organisation’s hotline on 0800 4 94253, or DoC’s hotline on 0800 362 468.

