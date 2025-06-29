Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Watch: Orca sighting at Auckland’s Takapuna Beach

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Orca pod spotted at Auckland's Takapuna beach. Video / Elouan Coward

Spotting two orca just metres from shore was the last thing an Auckland couple expected on their morning stroll.

St Mary’s Bay resident Elouan Coward and his partner were walking along Takapuna Beach – a favourite spot before they moved from the North Shore suburb six months ago.

“I saw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand