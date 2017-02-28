Watch NZH Local Focus: Decline? What decline? Hauraki Mayor talks up region

The Maxim Institute may predict a declining population in many parts of
regional New Zealand - but Hauraki Mayor John Trigidga says because his district falls in the
so called "Golden Triangle" - between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga - the opposite is true.
The mayor says 2015 GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth was 8% compared with
national growth of 2.4%. Productivity growth was 6.2% compared to 1.3%
nationally and population growth was 2.4% compared to national growth of
2.1%.
"So its all looking really good," he says.
Mr Trigida says he spotted the population potential for decline a decade
ago.
"I've been working on this for 10 years and we've [the Council have]
been working on an enabling development strategy, working with trade and
enterprise, working with immigration New Zealand"