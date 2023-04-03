Zoltan Mark said he was left unconscious after the NZ Post worker knocked him to the ground. Video / NZ Herald

Security footage has captured an NZ Post delivery driver savagely assaulting and knocking out a man on his front doorstep in Auckland.

NZ Post confirmed to the Herald the driver no longer delivers parcels for the company.

Police said they were investigating a report of an assault on February 28, and were following positive lines of inquiry.

The video shows a heated exchange between the delivery driver and the man, who asked the Herald not to be named, before the postie punches his jaw from about 30 centimetres away.

The man then falls to the ground, and he has told the Herald he momentarily lost consciousness. He claimed the attack left him concussed and unable to work for several days.

The altercation began after he told the postie the parcel he was delivering was not meant for him. He told the Herald the address on the package was not his.

“I didn’t take the parcel and that is where this whole thing started,” he said.

In the video, the delivery driver can be heard asking, “do you want it or not?” as he walks away with the parcel.

“No! That is for the correct place,” the man said.

The postie then turns around and approaches the man saying, “watch your f***ing mouth m*********er.”

The postie then punches the man in the jaw, sending him falling backwards, before he gets into his delivery van and drives away.

The man told the Herald he had been in contact with NZ Post about the situation but had been left disappointed by its response.

“The mental part is really bad because basically, there is absolutely no one who is helping me,” he told the Herald.

“It’s a battle to get any sort of help.”

NZ Post has been asked to comment on its response, but could only confirm the man was no longer delivering for the company and said it couldn’t comment any further while police investigated.

The man said there had been issues getting deliveries since the incident, and claimed NZ Post told him they wouldn’t be delivering to his address due to safety concerns.

He said he had been told to collect his parcels from a nearby post office but claimed he had difficulty collecting them.

“We can confirm that this customer currently collects their items from a local Post Shop,” a spokeswoman for NZ Post said.

The man said he received a lot of parcels for his IT business and he claimed his customers had yet to receive the parcel which led to the altercation.

Since he and his customers hadn’t received their parcels, he claimed, he had about $5000 worth of invoices to pay for products which hadn’t been delivered.

“All I want is the right bloody parcels,” he said.



































