The first of four new NZ Air Force maritime patrol planes has made its debut in its Kiwi livery.
Boeing this week rolled out the first of four P-8A Poseidon jets with a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) paint job at its factory in Renton, Washington State.
The plane, a heavily modified variant of the Boeing 737 passenger aircraft, features the RNZAF's Kiwi roundel.
Like the six ageing P-3K Orions the four Poseidons are set to replace, they feature the Albatross mascot of the RNZAF's No 5 Squadron emblazoned on the tail.
Boeing said in statement the Kiwi P-8's first flight is scheduled for the coming weeks, after which its mission systems will be installed.
The first aircraft will be delivered to the NZ Ministry of Defence in December, with the next three arriving in 2023.
Then-defence minister Ron Mark announced the P-8s as the P3's replacement in 2018 and said they would cost a total of $2.346 billion.
The Defence Force earlier said the RNZAF had already fully-qualified a P-8 crew who were gaining experience as instructors with the US Navy.
Two more crews have started training wih the US Navy in Jacksonville, Florida.
The P-8 is designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare, along with surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence roles.
It is already operated by the Indian Navy, and the Australian and UK Air Forces.