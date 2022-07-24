Voyager 2021 media awards
Watch: New Kiwi Air Force jet makes debut in NZ livery

New Zealand is one of eight nations to have acquired the P-8 as their new multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft. Video / Boeing

NZ Herald

The first of four new NZ Air Force maritime patrol planes has made its debut in its Kiwi livery.

Boeing this week rolled out the first of four P-8A Poseidon jets with a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) paint job at its factory in Renton, Washington State.

The plane, a heavily modified variant of the Boeing 737 passenger aircraft, features the RNZAF's Kiwi roundel.

Like the six ageing P-3K Orions the four Poseidons are set to replace, they feature the Albatross mascot of the RNZAF's No 5 Squadron emblazoned on the tail.

Boeing said in statement the Kiwi P-8's first flight is scheduled for the coming weeks, after which its mission systems will be installed.

Like the ageing propeller-driven Orions they are set to replace, the P-8 features the Albatross of No 5 Squadron on the tail. Photo / Supplied, Boeing
The first aircraft will be delivered to the NZ Ministry of Defence in December, with the next three arriving in 2023.

Then-defence minister Ron Mark announced the P-8s as the P3's replacement in 2018 and said they would cost a total of $2.346 billion.

The Defence Force earlier said the RNZAF had already fully-qualified a P-8 crew who were gaining experience as instructors with the US Navy.

The P8 is derived from the Boeing 737 passenger aircraft. Photo / Supplied, Boeing
Two more crews have started training wih the US Navy in Jacksonville, Florida.

The P-8 is designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare, along with surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence roles.

The NZ P-8 in a hangar at Boeing's Renton, Washington, plant. Photo / Supplied, Boeing
It is already operated by the Indian Navy, and the Australian and UK Air Forces.