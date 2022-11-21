Boy racer smashes into by standers parked cars in Bastion Point. Video / scottyssubies

Wild footage has emerged of a teen boy racer losing control of a V8 Holden Commodore while showing off to friends, skidding into a parked car with such speed it forced the damaged car to land on top of another.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park at Bastion Point near Auckland’s Mission Bay during a meetup of a group of car enthusiasts.

The driver of the black Holden can be seen revving the engine before taking off on a narrow road with parked cars on either side.

He is seen speeding up before uncontrollably skidding on both sides of the road. Efforts to regain control of the V8 were in vain, with the driver slamming into a white parked car.

The impact was so strong it forced the white car off one of its wheels and mounted a red car parked behind it.

The owner of the white car said his vehicle was completely written off following the incident on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

A second video posted online shows the aftermath of the crash, with the driver of the red car breaking down in near tears.

“No! No! No! My dream car!” he can be heard shouting as he puts his hands on his knees in despair.

A witness who saw the carnage unfold can be heard consoling the distraught victim, telling him: “It can be repaired.”

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the incident and confirmed a person was referred to youth services.

“At around 3.40pm on Sunday 20 November Police received a report of a collision involving several vehicles, on Hapimana Rd, Bastion Point.

“Police attended, one vehicle was impounded and one person will be referred to Youth Services.”

This is the moment a boy racer lost control of his car and slammed into a parked car, forcing it to mount a third vehicle. Photo / Supplied

The owner of the white car caught up in the accident told the Herald that while he’s frustrated his car was written off, he’s glad no one was injured.

“Yeah s**t happens, it’s a terrible thing that happened, but honestly, it’s a car, it can be replaced. I’m just glad no one was hurt.”

He said his car was completely written off, saying the “subframe was bent, the entire axle was bent, so were the tyre rods and one of my wheels had actually snapped in half.”

The victim said the driver of the black Holden was apologetic to the owner of the red car, but that “I didn’t really get much [of an apology] from him, just his information and then he went off.

“I could have gotten angry but it’s not going to solve anything.”

The impact of the crash was so powerful it forced the white vehicle off its tyres and on top of the red car. Photo / Supplied

One car enthusiast took to social media to slam the Holden driver’s actions, describing their actions as “reckless” and “dangerous”.

“Please for f*** sake do not do this dumb a** s**t. It’s reckless and you genuinely put people in danger.

“Please respect the memorial and just be mindful of people who park up every Sunday. I’m all for skids, I go to drags but drags are in the middle of nowhere where there’s no chance of people hitting other cars.”

Following the incident, locals have voiced their concerns, saying enough is enough, revealing Bastion Point is a hotspot for weekly car enthusiast meetups.

“That could have so easily killed a bunch of people the way it changed directions so quick you wouldn’t even notice it coming for you,” one said.

Another added: “You guys don’t deserve that spot now. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Shut it down! Let the normal public enjoy it! Few ruined [it] for us all!”























