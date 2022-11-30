Moment Tornado hits Paeroa and leaves damaged houses behind. Video / Amy Dickinson

More than half a dozen houses have been damaged on Thames Rd in Paeroa after a tornado yesterday.

A resident has described seeing roofs of houses ripped off and trapped in trees.

Amy Dickinsonsaid about 10 houses in her area were damaged.

“It was awful and very scary. My chimney is now sitting on my roof in pieces,” she told the Herald.

A video provided to the Herald showed pieces of wood strewn about, roofs collapsed on the ground and houses crushed under the rubble.

Some houses in Paeroa were damaged after a tornado hit the town yesterday. Photo / Amy Dickinson

Dickinson said the trees at the back of her neighbourhood near the hills had smashed one by one in a domino effect.

“The houses in Washington Square where the tornado had ripped through ... were damaged.

However, “the weather today is perfect like nothing has happened”.

Another video captured by Dickinson’s security camera moments before the tornado hit showed a sudden strong wind engulfing her Thames Rd house.

The debris floats in the air and someone’s roof then gets trapped in a tree on her front lawn.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent a fire engine to the

Paeroa RV Centre on Coronation St, Paeroa at 1.58 pm.

The caretaker of the caravan park and holiday park told the Herald residents of the park were terrified as the tornado lifted the roof of the campground’s hall.

“I saw [the tornado] coming from over the back of the [hall]. It came through the trees and ripped branches off when it just smashed the hall. It was really scary, bits and pieces were flying everywhere.”

Two people were inside the hall at the time, he said.

He said nobody was injured, but there was quite a bit to clean up.

“It’s just a matter of going around seeing what’s what.”

Many residents in the Hauraki township reported huge thunder, lightning, hail and wind before the twister struck. There are reports that more than one tornado hit Paeroa and its surroundings. More than 1000 homes were left without power.

This modular home was flipped over by yesterday's tornado at Paeroa RV Centre. Photo / Jim Birchall

Hauraki District Council said on Facebook: “Batten down the hatches and take care out there. We’re hearing reports of wild winds in Paeroa, power outages in Ngatea and a tree blocking some of the roads in the Karangahake Gorge - no official confirmation of a road closure at this stage. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know anything.”

Paeroa resident Paula Thorburn said she heard a loud noise and saw a section of twisted roof land across the road from where she was sheltering.

“It has now been cleared to the farm driveway next door... no idea where it’s come from but was seen flying over Washington Square, which is about 500m away.

“It sounds worse out on Puke Rd side of town, which I guess is possibly where the roof originated.”

On its website, PowerCo listed 595 properties in Paeroa and 947 in Ngatea without power.

Powerco customers in Ngātea, Kerepehi, Paeroa and surrounding areas were urged to stay well clear of downed or low power lines after the tornado.

“We’ve had multiple emergency jobs come through since just after 1.45pm, including reports of lines down,” head of network operations Caz Haydon said.

“Our crews will work to make repairs once it is safe to do so.”