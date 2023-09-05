Watch: Missing Marokopa man, Driver fatigue warning and Kim Jong-un travelling to Russia

Warrant for arrest of missing Marokopa father, Coroner's report reveals driver of fatal Picton crash had just four hours sleep and Kim Jong-un traveling to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin





WARRANT FOR MAROKOPA DAD’S ARREST

Missing Marokopa dad Tom Phillips has been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to a bank theft.

It follows the incident in May where two armed people entered the bank in Te Kuiti and demanded cash, before fleeing on a farm-style motorbike.

The other person involved hasn’t been identified.

The 36-year-old has been missing with his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember since December 2021.

Police have issued several appeals for information after sightings of Phillips over the last couple of months and continue to appeal for information.

The ANZ Bank on Rora S, Te Kuiti and Tom Phillips, inset. Photo / Google Maps





WARNING TO FATIGUED MOTORISTS

A reminder for drivers to be aware of signs of fatigue after it was revealed the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash near Picton fell into a ‘micro sleep’.

A coroner’s report found Paul Brown had less than four hours’ sleep before his van collided with a truck and trailer on State Highway 1 in June last year.

Seven people died in the crash - including a six-month-old baby.

The Pukekohe family was returning home following a four-day round trip from Auckland to Gore.

Seven people died after a van crashed into a truck on State Highway 1 south of Picton in June 2022. Photo / George Heard





NEW PROGRAMME DESIGNED TO TACKLE YOUTH CRIME

A new programme designed to help the most hardened youth offenders will take a “by Māori, for Māori” approach.

The Government’s intervention scheme will pair up to 60 young people with social workers from Auckland’s Te Mahurehure and Orakei marae.

They’ll introduce a tailor-made support plan for each child and their families - including mentoring, addiction treatment and mental healthcare.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis says the marae have the right facilities to help.









NEW ZEALAND BUSINESSES WORRIED ABOUT AI

A new survey has found 65 per cent of New Zealand businesses are concerned about AI, but aren’t using it.

Research from Peninsula Group consultancy revealed more than half doubt it would reduce workforce numbers - but nearly a quarter say it already has or probably will at some point.

Employsure lead employment relations adviser Maddie McKenzie says many businesses are worried about security breaches and the loss of intellectual property.





KIM JONG-UN TO MEET VLADIMIR PUTIN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is planning to make a rare trip abroad this month - travelling to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The pair will discuss North Korea supplying Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine.