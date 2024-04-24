Watch: Meet ‘Patchy’ - the homeless entrepreneur selling coffee from a trolley

Jon Low, or Patchy as known by social media has secured a shop to run his coffee business from in Central Auckland. Video / Corey Fleming

Jon Low - or ‘Patchy’ as he goes by on social media - is a homeless entrepreneur.

After losing his home last year when his car - which served as both his bedroom and workplace - was stolen, Low ended up sleeping in a public restroom before relocating to a car park.

”I was in a very, very dark place psychologically,” he said.

“I was living on a bathroom floor at night, then leaving again early in the morning.”

Low continued to work for Uber Eats, using e-scooters for transportation.

With his only possessions packed into a bulky backpack, he decided to ease the burden by pushing his backpack around in a trolley instead.

“I noticed in the front of the trolley there was this space. I thought ‘what can I sell out of this? I know, coffee!’.”





Jon 'Patchy' Low with his coffee trolley. Photo / Corey Fleming





Before long, community members began queuing up to purchase his coffee.

Eventually, three of his satisfied customers rallied together to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Givealittle after Low faced closure due to council regulations.

”They set up a Givealittle to help get me off the street. It wasn’t long before it was up to $10K and I was able to apply for the lease of a retail premises.”

Low now operates his business out of a Rutland Street space in Auckland’s CBD.

He aims to generate revenue by featuring advertisements on the side of his trolley, once he acquires a food trading license. He also plans to expand his fleet by adding more trolleys to his business.

”To those girls, I would say thank you... You’ve provided the avenues for the capital to come in to get this start-up going.”



