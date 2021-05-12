Watch: Māori Party walks out of House denouncing 'racist questions' with rousing haka

Maori Party leader Rawiri Waititi was ordered to leave the chamber after a haka in protest of what he called 'the constant barrage of insults to tangata whenua.' Video / Parliament TV

Te Paati Māori has walked out of Parliament with a rousing haka over what they say was a "constant barrage of racist questions" from Opposition leader Judith Collins to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Collins was questioning Ardern over further details about He Puapua, a Government document that provides advice over how to fully realise legal obligations to Māori - a point of intense scrutiny from National and Act Party MPs over the past two weeks.

Ardern responded to Collins: "What the member characterises as separatism I characterise as partnership."

It was after this Te Paati Māori (Māori Party) co-leader Rawiri Waititi raised a point of order.

He directed a question towards Ardern, seeking her guidance and advice over the "racist propaganda directed towards tangata whenua that is not only insulting but diminishes the mana of this house".

Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi as they walk out of the House.

House speaker Trevor Mallard thanked Waititi for the point of order, but said the question fell outside the scope of the Prime Minister.

He warned Waititi not to seek to relitigate his view.

Waititi responded with a "freshly different point of order", denouncing "racism" heard in the House over the past two weeks and stating "indigenous views cannot be determined by those who are not indigenous".

"If we find this attitude acceptable, this constant barrage of insults to tangata whenua, then I find this in disrepute."

Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi. Photo / File

Waititi then began a haka, as he moved into the centre of the House, joined by co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Mallard kicked the pair out, as they began making their way to the door.

Ngarewa-Packer directed her pukana in the direction of Collins as she left.

