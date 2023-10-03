Video shows the road torn apart after a landslide near Gisborne. Video / Gisborne District Council

A shocking video has emerged after a portion of a Gisborne road was swept away by a landslide this evening.

The video, posted by the Gisborne District Council shows chunks of what used to be Tiniroto Rd in a paddock along with rubble and debris from the slip.

The exact location of the slip is 20km from the SH2 roundabout, the Gisborne District Council reported.

It also happens to be in the exact location of the landslide caused by Cyclone Bola which formed a lake referred to as Lake French.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the section of road, between Rockhill Rd and Parikanapa Rd, can’t be passed and signage is being put in place as a warning.

“Anyone needing to travel between Wairoa and Gisborne is advised they will need to use State Highway 2,” the spokesperson said.

No one is isolated as a result of the landslide and a geotech risk assessment will be carried out in the morning.

Commenters on Facebook were shocked at the sight of the slip, one said she had allegedly been driving on the road just 20 minutes beforehand.

“The scary thing is there was NOTHING to show the road was gonna go. No slumping, nothing!” she wrote.



