Watch: Large police presence carrying riot gear and tasers arrest man in Ponsonby, Auckland

Police respond to incident in Ponsonby. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

An Auckland suburban street has been shut down this afternoon with officers carrying riot shields and tasers seen on the road alongside six police cars.

Police responded to a family harm incident at a property on Richmond Rd, Ponsonby just after 5.30pm today.

A witness said police officers used a taser and riot gear to get to a person in a property.

Police confirmed one person was arrested.

Witnesses in the suburban Ponsonby streets witnessed half a dozen police cars speeding to the scene of the incident.

Police closed Richmond Rd in Ponsonby. Photo / Alex Robertson
A police spokesperson said it was a family harm matter that has now been resolved.

Richmond Rd has been reopened.