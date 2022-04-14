Watch: Huge pod of dolphins make a splash in Wellington's harbour

Huge pod of dolphins make a splash in Wellington's harbour. Video / Wellington photographer Sean Gillespie

Dolphins have been spotted making their way across Wellington's inner harbour this afternoon.

They could be seen earlier leaping through the air alongside CentrePort's container terminal.

The pod has delighted Wellingtonians on a sunny day in the capital.

Metservice has forecast a mainly fine day with fresh southerlies gradually dying out and a high of 15 degrees.

About a month ago a smaller pod came into the harbour on a perfectly still evening and played in the water outside Te Papa, much to the joy of those walking along the waterfront.