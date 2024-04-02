How Kiwi speed eating champion Nela Zisser has stayed healthy over her decade-long career. Video / Corey Fleming

One of the country’s top speed eaters has revealed how she’s managed to stay healthy after scoffing through tonnes of food in a decade-long career.

Kiwi Nela Zisser has travelled the globe competing in speed eating tournaments with notable victories against some of the world’s best — including an impressive record demolition over Randy Santel at Jax Burger Bar.

The 31-year-old doctor has downed 16 chicken nuggets in 60 seconds and an 18-inch pizza in only 10 minutes.

But, weighing in at only 55kg, the 31-year-old’s physique has consistently left many puzzled over the course of her career.

Her secret? Intermittent fasting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Ninety-five per cent of the time I’m healthy,” she Zisser told the Herald. “I tend to stick to one to two meals a day and don’t snack”.





Nela Zisser can down an 18-inch pizza in 10 minutes. Photo / Corey Fleming





Despite admitting the “occasional discomfort” from her challenges, Zisser said she generally took pleasure in each one, describing herself as a “passionate food enthusiast” and the sport as more of a hobby.

“I absolutely adore food, even when I’m full, I can still find enjoyment in it,” she said.

“My main focus is being a doctor. This is more of a side hobby ... this gives me a lot of cool opportunities.”

Zisser consistently shares weekly speed eating videos with her 400,000-plus followers on YouTube.

After one of her videos went viral in 2015, she was picked up by Jono and Ben who helped fundraise her a trip to the US to participate in the Nathans Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest where she placed seventh in the world.

But not all her challenges revolve around speed eating — she has consumed 3 litres of milk, tackled spicy trials and occasionally indulged in unusual items like scorpions.

“You get a thrill of being able to complete those challenges.”

As her focus remains on being a doctor, Zisser is uncertain about the future of her speed eating endeavours, but hopes to do it as long as “it’s fun”.

“As long as I’m enjoying it I’ll do it ... when I’m bored I’ll stop.”



