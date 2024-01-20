The most popular dog names in Hawke’s Bay have been revealed.
Councils across the region keep a register of dog names and have released the most common names from 2023.
Top of the list was Meg (66 dogs) closely followed by Ruby (64), Ted/Teddy (62 ), Bella (55), and Storm (55).
Napier resident Laura Bailey took the plunge and decided to get a dog last year, a golden retriever.
After a rocky start, the pair have become “best buds” and Bailey has not looked back.
She said she already had a name in mind when she chose her canine companion.
“I originally had Indie on my list of baby names, if I was ever to have a child. As it turned out, Indie came first so I thought ‘that’s the name’.”
Bailey decided to become a dog owner after getting her own place, and opted for a larger breed than the ones she had grown up with.
“I have always wanted a dog that I can take to the beach that can run and play fetch and is not going to drown or whatever. She is a solid unit and is a lot of fun.”
She said it certainly took some adjusting, but she would “100 per cent” recommend becoming a dog owner.
“Indie was into everything at first. I had to keep eyes on her all the time. She ate my phone charger, she ate the Wi-Fi [system], so it was definitely tricky,” she said.
“But we are best buds now. I love her - she is the best.”
Legally, owners must register their dogs with their local council by the time they are 3 months old, or face a potential $300 fine.
The cost to register a dog in Hawke’s Bay varies with each council but ranges from $56 (rural) up to $130 (urban) per dog per year.
There are higher fees for dogs classified as dangerous.
Top three names by district
Central Hawke’s Bay:
Ruby - 46
Meg - 46
Bella - 42
Hastings:
Alfie – 31
Charlie – 22
Abby/Abbey/Abbie – 18
Napier:
Ted/Teddy - 14
Bella - 13
Luna - 10
Wairoa:
Jess - 25
Storm - 21
Meg - 20