Naming a dog is as important as naming a child. Napier dog owner Laura describes how she named her pet. Video / Warren Buckland

The most popular dog names in Hawke’s Bay have been revealed.

Councils across the region keep a register of dog names and have released the most common names from 2023.

Top of the list was Meg (66 dogs) closely followed by Ruby (64), Ted/Teddy (62 ), Bella (55), and Storm (55).

Napier resident Laura Bailey took the plunge and decided to get a dog last year, a golden retriever.

After a rocky start, the pair have become “best buds” and Bailey has not looked back.

She said she already had a name in mind when she chose her canine companion.

“I originally had Indie on my list of baby names, if I was ever to have a child. As it turned out, Indie came first so I thought ‘that’s the name’.”

Laura Bailey from Napier got a dog last year. She named her golden retriever, Indie. Photo / Warren Buckland

Bailey decided to become a dog owner after getting her own place, and opted for a larger breed than the ones she had grown up with.

“I have always wanted a dog that I can take to the beach that can run and play fetch and is not going to drown or whatever. She is a solid unit and is a lot of fun.”

She said it certainly took some adjusting, but she would “100 per cent” recommend becoming a dog owner.

A good girl. Laura Bailey with her dog Indie. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Indie was into everything at first. I had to keep eyes on her all the time. She ate my phone charger, she ate the Wi-Fi [system], so it was definitely tricky,” she said.

“But we are best buds now. I love her - she is the best.”

Legally, owners must register their dogs with their local council by the time they are 3 months old, or face a potential $300 fine.

The cost to register a dog in Hawke’s Bay varies with each council but ranges from $56 (rural) up to $130 (urban) per dog per year.

There are higher fees for dogs classified as dangerous.

Top three names by district

Central Hawke’s Bay:

Ruby - 46

Meg - 46

Bella - 42

Hastings:

Alfie – 31

Charlie – 22

Abby/Abbey/Abbie – 18

Napier:

Ted/Teddy - 14

Bella - 13

Luna - 10

Wairoa:

Jess - 25

Storm - 21

Meg - 20