Two-year-old Collie cross Max is looking for a forever best friend.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay, who do a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, currently have three cute canines that know their basic commands and are ready to “sit and stay” with new owners in fur-ever homes this holiday season.

With a lack of foster homes available over the Christmas period, two out of the three dogs looking for homes this week are currently being housed in a boarding kennel, however the team would love to get them into a forever home soon.

First pup up, Max, is a returning dog to the Napier Courier Adopt A Dog column.

Max is a 2-year-old super-active Collie cross who loves cuddles. He would make a wonderful running or hiking buddy, and will love a property with lots of space for him to run around in.

He enjoys the company of other dogs, and would suit a home without cats or small animals.

Max is currently being housed in a boarding kennel, and has asked Santa to find him a new home for Christmas this year.

11-month-old Staffy Cross Stanley is such a good boy - all he is looking for is some love, attention and a forever family.

Like Max, 13-month-old Staffordshire Kelpie cross Stanley is also currently boarding, due to the lack of foster homes.

Stanley is looking for his forever home with a loving family, he is well socialised with other dogs, and has previously lived with young children.

If you like a good walk or a car ride, Stanley will be right by your side, he walks well on a lead, creates no fuss when travelling in a car, and has good manners with cats, provided they are introduced slowly.

Last but definitely not least is Reggie, a Staffordshire terrier cross, a year old and ready for adventures along with a permanent place to call home.

Reggie, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier cross, is looking for a family this Christmas.

His foster parent describes him as “full of beans”, the type of dog who will thrive in the right environment, with the right person to reinforce his training to date.

A fully fenced, secure section would be best for Reggie, who is fine to be left alone outside for short periods.

All three of these beautiful boys are up for adoption and looking for a family to take them in just in time for Christmas.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees do apply.



