Watch: Hawke's Bay artist Sam Trubridge's incredible Wellington Harbour light display

A Hawke's Bay performance artist says a video projection art installation similar to the one currently in Wellington Harbour may be on show in his home region in years to come.

Forming part of the Performance Arcade's free art and performance programme in the capital, the Trustpower Projection of 10-metre high taniwha is projected on to a water fountain in Oriental Bay.

Local performance artist Sam Trubridge said a video projection art installation similar to the one in Wellington Harbour could be replicated in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Johnny Huynen

Performance Arcade founder and artistic director Sam Trubridge said the display aims to bring the story of the taniwha of Te Whanganui-ā-Tara to life.

According to legend, the harbour was created by two taniwha - Whātaitai and Ngak.

Trubridge said as the piece is solely about Wellington and all work was completed in the capital.

"The locals love the way it plays with the space of the city and transforms the bay into a stage where these two creatures play and dance," he said.

"But I've been discussing with people the idea of doing some similar things in Hawke's Bay in the future."

The light display aims to bring the story of the taniwha of Te Whanganui-ā-Tara to life. Photo / Caio Bruno

Trubridge, a former Havelock North High School student, is the son of lighting designer David Trubridge and brother of multi-award-winning freediver William Trubridge.

The artistic director said while last year's installation saw freediving brother William presented on the fountain, 2021's display was a solo effort.

"There's certainly scope in the future for more collaborations, especially as I haven't worked with my dad in this particular context," he said.

"Maybe we can do something with his works of pattern and light, which could lend themselves really beautifully to the fountain."

The display, which premiered on February 5, will be on show at the Carter Fountain every night of February, weather permitting.

The annual spectacle attracts up to 90,000 people each year to the Wellington waterfront.

Trubridge said passers-by and residents looking over the harbour will be able to enjoy the show from all angles.

"The reaction to it has gone very well and the public really seem to get behind it," he said.

"It's great for not just Wellington, but all of New Zealand, to have more of these well-funded projects."