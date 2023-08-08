Communities left in fear as a gang feud brews, why US$8.6 trillion BlackRock loves New Zealand and the party keen to ban phones in schools. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Monring Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above





GANG TENSIONS

The Palmerston North community has been left on edge, as gang tensions increase.

Sunday’s fatal shooting of a man in, is being treated as gang-related.

It follows days of unrest between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members.

A Head Hunters member was fatally shot at Auckland’s Point England on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident -- and Police aren’t ruling out further arrests.





POLICE REASESS SEARCH EFFORTS

Search teams continue to reassess their efforts to find Yanfei Bao.

It’s now been three weeks since the 44-year-old Christchurch real estate agent was last seen alive.

She’s been missing since she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor Street in Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through.

10 teams were out sweeping a paddock on the outskirts of the city yesterday, working through a thick treeline and tramping through bush.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves provides an update for media as the investigation into Yanfei Bao's disappearance continues. Photo / George Heard





FEARS OF A GP SHORTAGE

A warning New Zealand will be facing a critical shortage of GPs, if current trends persist.

The Lifeline for Health report urges the retention and expansion of the existing workforce.

It recommends significantly increasing the number of trainee GPs, providing better supportive career planning , and reevaluating operating and business models in primary and community care.

Co-author Des Gorman says a huge number of doctors and nurses are leaving the profession, or cutting back their hours.





WHY BLACKROCK LOVES NZ

The Government’s partnering with one of the world’s biggest investment firms, to deliver clean energy.

BlackRock Capital will stump up two-billion-dollars of private funds for solar, wind and green hydrogen infrastructure.

The Prime Minister says this could help New Zealand become the first country globally to run entirely on renewable electricity.

BlackRock Australasia chief executive Andrew Landman told Madison Reidy why they’re backing New Zealand.

BlackRock Australasia's co-head of climate infrastructure Charlie Reid and chief executive officer Andrew Landman were in Auckland this week to announce a $2b investment fund.





NO PHONES AT SCHOOL

And National’s promising to ban the use of mobile phones in all schools if it wins October’s election.

Leader Chris Luxon says it would apply to all year groups, at all times of the day.

But that doesn’t mean no phones in schools -- Luxon says the presumption is phones will be off, and packed away all day -- a policy many schools already have in place.

He says students who need a phone for health purposes, and those with learning challenges who need their phones -- will have an exemption and schools will ultimately be able to decide exactly how they enforce the policy.