A car owner has been left with thousands of dollars of damage after a dirt biker smashed into the front of her vehicle, sending him flying in a hit-and-run incident at a busy Porirua car park.

On Wednesday morning motorist Maykallah was slowly entering the Porirua Mega Centre car park when a man on a dirt bike driving on the wrong side of the road failed to see her coming and slammed into the bumper.

Maykallah’s dashcam captured the frightening incident. She chose to share the footage in a bid to make others aware of the dangers driving erratically can have on other motorists.

The video shows the dirt bike rider, who was unable to see Maykallah’s car approaching, losing control.

The man on the dirt bike can be seen losing control.

A loud thud is heard as he slams into the car and goes flying metres across the car park while his bike is left lying in the middle of the road.

“What the hell? What the f*** are you doing?” Maykallah is heard saying before checking on the condition of the dirt bike rider.

“Are you alright?” she is heard asking before he limps to pick up his bike and flees the scene.

This is the moment a dirt bike rider lost control and slammed into an oncoming car.

Speaking to the Herald, Maykallah says she’s frustrated by the man’s erratic driving and his actions after the crash.

She also claimed he suffered what looked to be some serious injuries from the crash.

“He just came out of nowhere, sped on to my side of the road and smacked into my car. When I asked if he was ok, all he said was ‘nah’ and then he got onto his bike and drove off,” she explained.

“A pedal was missing from his bike as well.

“The whole front grille on the right-hand side came off. He hit the badge of my car first and his bike hit the right of my car which peeled it all off.

The driver estimated the damage to be around $15,000.

“I could tell he was injured. He landed really badly on his leg, and it looked like his knee was out of place. I was going to ask if he was ok and check on him but he just took off.”

Maykallah was annoyed by the man fleeing the scene, especially considering the sizable damage to her car.

She estimates the damage to her is around $15,000 worth of damage due to the customised parts she helped build.

While she hopes sharing the footage publicly will get the man to come forward, her biggest reason for coming forward is to show people the consequences dangerous driving can have on other road users.

“I’m gutted my car is damaged. It’s a pretty crappy feeling especially when they drive off. But we’re fortunate me and my dog, who was in the car, wasn’t injured.

“I just want to bring awareness that there are a lot of dirt bike drivers in Porirua.

“Also, there are a lot of drivers out there who have road rage. I just want to show that a little bit of compassion can de-escalate. I was tempted to stop the guy but that would have escalated the situation.

“Yeah, the guy was pretty stupid, but it’s better to keep calm than rage at him. In my mind when it happened I just tried to keep calm because it’s better to sort things out when you’re level-headed.”

A police incident report has been filed. According to police, there have been no reports of injured riders from ambulance and hospital staff.

Maykallah hopes the man will “do the right thing” and come forward.

She has since been praised for her reaction.

“Good thing what you did checking if he’s OK.”



