Watch: Deathtoll climbs Israel, National denies pressing panic button, and Aussie rower’s miraculous rescue

Chris Hipkins says only a handful of New Zealanders in Israel during conflict, National denies panicking Kiwis with claims of second election and new figures show job ads down 25% in the past year in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

DEATH TOLL CLIMBS IN ISRAEL

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has provided the latest on the unfolding conflict in Israel.

The death toll has just surpassed 1000 following the attacks from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hipkins says there was only one New Zealander in the Palestinian territory, and a couple of dozen in Israel according to registrations on the Safe Travel website.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

MAHUTA’S RESPONSE CRITICISED

The Foreign Minister has received criticism for her initial response to the Hamas attack on Israel.

While other international leaders condemned it, Nanaia Mahuta described it as an outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza, and called for an immediate end to all violence.

It drew international media attention, with Sky News Australia reporting Mahuta failed to condemn the attack.

Prime Minister Hipkins later came out condemning the terror attacks led by Hamas.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis says Mahuta’s statement was weak.

NATIONAL DENIES PANIC

Chris Luxon denies National’s pressing the panic button, with claims voters could be forced into a second election.

It’s as his party warns there’s a growing possibility it won’t be able to pen a deal with Winston Peters.

Luxon maintains they’re just highlighting the uncertainty of MMP.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon talks to the media after doing a walkabout in Christchurch in the final week of election campaigning. Photo George Heard 9 October 2023

JOB ADS ON THE DECLINE

Hospitality, tourism and retail could be behind a fall in job ads.

Seek’s latest employment figures for September show job advertisements are down by 2% month on month, and by 25% compared to this time last year.

Applications per job have also fallen by 4%, compared to August.

Seek Country Manager, Rob Clark says it’s strange, as industries that usually ramp up their hiring activity aren’t doing so.

MIRACULOUS OCEAN RESCUE

An Australian rower says he did everything to hold onto hope, while spending 14 hours clinging on to his capsized boat in the Pacific Ocean.

24 year old Tom Robinson’s 7 metre vessel tipped over, 100 nautical miles south of Vanuatu.

Auckland based P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Explorer, responded to his mayday call and took him to safety.

Tom Robinson says seeing the cruise ship heading towards him was an indescribable feeling.