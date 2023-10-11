The death toll is climbing as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, final polls suggest a coalition between National, Act and NZ First, and specialist groups continue the search for Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO CLIMB

The death toll in Israel and Palestine continues to climb.

The number of those killed in the initial Hamas attacks has reached 1200, while more than 1000 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

There are reports Gaza’s only power station has run out of fuel, after Israel cut access to electricity, fuel, goods and water supplies.

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for all parties to avoid any further escalation.

THE FINAL POLLS

A tale of two polls - but there’s just one answer.

Newshub-Reid Research and 1News-Verian released their last opinion surveys before election night on Saturday.

Both suggest the only viable coalition is National, paired with New Zealand First and ACT - but the margins are narrowing.

Winston Peters won’t be in a king-maker position - because Labour ruled him out, and vice versa. But the numbers show National will need to call on the New Zealand First leader.

FAIR PAY AGREEMENT MEETING

Up to 1000 First Union members are expected at a stop work meeting today to talk about Fair Pay Agreements ahead of Saturday’s election.

Labour and Green Party leaders will address workers from the retail, finance, transport, logistics and manufacturing sectors at Mt Smart Stadium.

Union general secretary Dennis Maga says progress on a framework for industry-wide pay negotiations is under threat from a change in government.

YANFEI BAO SEARCH CONTINUES

The search is continuing for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Bao disappeared on July 19 and was last seen at a house for sale in Hornby.

Tingjun Cao is in custody - the 52-year-old charged with kidnap and murder.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves says police and a specialist search group will be scouring areas in Motukarara and Greenpark today, and possibly tomorrow.

FARMER CONFIDENCE LOW

A Rabobank survey found last month farmer confidence in the broader agricultural economy dropped to negative 72 per cent.

It’s the lowest reading in the 20-year history of the survey.

It comes as Beef and Lamb New Zealand predicts sheep and beef farm profit margins to fall a further 30 per cent this season.

Rabobank’s Bruce Weir says the survey was conducted just after Fonterra announced a drop in its Farmgate Milk Price.